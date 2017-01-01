What kinds of things can Cubit measure?

Cubit is best at measuring across horizontal flat surfaces, but can also measure vertical surfaces with less accuracy.

What devices does Cubit work with?

Cubit uses Apple's new ARKit technology, which requires iOS 11 on an iPhone SE, iPhone 6s/6s Plus, iPhone 7/7 Plus, iPad Pro, or new 9.7-inch iPad (2017).

How accurate is Cubit's Ruler tool?

In our testing with ideal conditions (measuring on a flat horizontal surface with good lighting), accuracy is around 99%. For vertical surfaces, double-check the start and end points are correct as you measure. If they are, the measurement should have similar accuracy.

How can I access previous measurements or virtual boxes I placed?

Use the included History tool! Cubit automatically takes photos of lines and boxes as you place them, and is even smart enough to automatically update its snapshots if it sees a better photo opportunity arise.

How much does Cubit cost? And are there any in-app purchases, advertisements, or other gimmicks?

Cubit is on sale for a one-time charge of $0.99, and will go up to $2.99 in the coming weeks. There are no in-app purchases, advertisements, or other gimmicks.

Why “Cubit”?

Glad you asked! The cubit is a unit of measurement used by multiple ancient civilizations. For fun, try out the “Sumerian” setting while using Cubit :-).